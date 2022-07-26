Barcelona put Chelsea’s Jules Kounde bid in doubt as they push to sell Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have pleaded for patience from Sevilla’s Jules Kounde as they attempt to hijack his move to Chelsea.

While the London club have agreed to a £50m-plus (€59m) fee with Sevilla and have the principles of a deal done, Barcelona have not yet made a formal bid due to the need to sell players.

The centre-half has been willing to go to Chelsea, but his preferred option is Camp Nou. Barcelona are attempting to play on this as they accelerate their moves to try and sell players.

It has again been pressed upon Frenkie de Jong that the club “needs” him to go.

The Dutch midfielder has remained obstinate in his stance since he is owed €17m in deferred wages.

It is believed that Barcelona have made an initial offer to try and resolve the matter and get him to go to Manchester United in a £70m-plus deal (€82.5m), but that was still over €10m less than the figure owed to De Jong.

Until that situation is resolved, or Barca make other sales, they are unlikely to press forward with Kounde. They have consequently asked the 23-year-old for more time in another situation that has seen the Catalan club hold up the market.

Barcelona's financial offer to Sevilla would also be worth less as an overall package.