Barcelona president Joan Laporta during today's press conference at the Nou Camp

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, said on Monday all payments made to a company owned by a senior refereeing official were transparent and came in exchange for advisory and not to get any illegal sporting advantage.

A Barcelona court agreed to take on the case last week after prosecutors filed a complaint over what they alleged were payments of €7.3million from 2001 to 2018 to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Laporta said there was a media campaign to discredit the club.

More to follow...

