Barcelona express interest in signing Angelino from Manchester City

Barcelona have enquired about the possibility of signing left-back Angelino from Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.

City have told the Catalan giants, who are yet to make an official bid, they value the 23-year-old Spaniard at €30million (£26.5million).

Angelino, who rejoined City from PSV Eindhoven last summer, has impressed during the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan with Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

The German club, who had been expected to try to make the deal permanent, have also been made aware of City’s valuation of the player.

Barcelona have been linked with a number of players as they potentially undergo a squad overhaul following the appointment of Ronald Koeman as manager this week.

Angelino joined City as an academy player and had loan spells at New York City, Girona, Real Mallorca and NAC Breda before a permanent move to PSV in 2018.

After a successful year at Eindhoven, he was bought back by City, for a cut-price £5.3million, to compete for a first-team place at the Etihad Stadium.

He made 12 appearances before being allowed to join Leipzig on loan for the remainder of the campaign in January.

