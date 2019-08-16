Barcelona confirm they have agreed a loan deal for Philippe Coutinho to join Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho appears to be ready to leave Barcelona after club director Guillermo Amor confirmed his club have agreed a loan deal for the Brazilian midfielder to join Bayern Munich.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 in a £142m deal , but the Brazilian has struggled to make his mark at the Nou Camp and it has been clear for several weeks that the club are keen to get him off their wage bill this season.

After he turned down a loan move to Tottenham earlier this month, Coutinho is believed to have been offered to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a players plus cash package that would see Neymar move back to Barcelona.

Yet it seems that Coutinho is finally ready to give up on his Barcelona dream for now, with the chance to join German champions Bayern Munich apparently more appealing than a move to north London with Spurs.

"We can confirm that there is an agreement in principle for the loan of Coutinho to Bayern," said Barcelona club director Guillermo Amor. "We just have to finalise the deal."

Barcelona are now expecting Coutinho to travel to Germany for his medical, but there has yet to be any confirmation from his camp that he has agreed to the move.

If Coutinho is taken off the Barcelona wage bill, it could free up space for the expensive re-signing of Neymar from PSG, with Amor refusing to give too much away in his club's talks to bring the Brazilian superstar back to Spain.

"Neymar has been spoken about a lot in the last few days, we can't get into that," said Amor. '"What has to happen will happen, until the market is open, we have to focus on the first La Liga game."

