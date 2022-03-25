Liverpool legend Mo Salah might already have had his head turned by bigger offers. Picture: PA Media

Barcelona have made initial moves to assess whether Mohamed Salah is a viable transfer target this summer, while they are also looking into a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in France.

Salah has been strongly linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in recent months, as he continues to stall on signing a new contract with Liverpool.

The Egyptian's current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and there is an expectation that Liverpool will look to cash in on their leading scorer if he doesn't agree to a new deal before the start of next season.

Now the rumours are swirling in Spain claiming Barcelona have made their first approaches to Salah and is adviser as they weigh up their summer transfer plans.

After a challenging season for the Nou Camp giants, they are getting back on track under head coach Xavi Hernandez in recent weeks, with big investment in new signings now expected this summer.

Mbappe had been expected to sign for Barca's Spanish rivals Real Madrid, but the Catalan club are reported to be considering a move for the French World Cup winner, according to L'Equipe.

Now it has emerged that Barcelona have also sounded out Salah over a potential move, after suggestions Liverpool are not close to agreeing a new contract with the player and his agent.

"Mo expects this club to be ambitious," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last month. "We cannot do much more. It is Mo's decision.

"It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there's no rush."

Klopp may be relaxed about Salah's future, but no talks have been held with the player or his agent since last December and it seems approaches are now coming in for his services ahead of a summer that looks set to throw up some huge transfers.

There is an expectation that Barcelona are unlikely to sign both Salah and Mbappe, but they are keeping their options open after appearing to concede defeat in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who is expected to sign for either Manchester City or Real Madrid.