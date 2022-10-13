Ball from Maradona's 'Hand of God' match expected to fetch at least €2.9m at auction

Undated handout photo provided by Graham Budd Auctions of the ball that was used to score two of the most famous goals in football history which is going under the hammer in the UK. The ball, brought to auction by Graham Budd Auctions, is being sold next month by Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian referee who famously allowed one of the most controversial goals in history during the Argentina v England 1986 World Cup quarter final. Maradona, the Argentine football hero, later claimed the goal was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”. Issue date: Thursday October 13, 2022.

The football that was at the feet - and hand - of Diego Maradona as he shocked the world with acts of both brazen gamesmanship and breath-taking skill in Mexico 36 years ago has been put up for auction and is expected to sell for at least £2.5million (€2.9m).

The ball in question is from the 1986 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England, in which Maradona scored six minutes into the second half by sneakily punching the ball over England goalkeeper Peter Shilton into the net, a goal he said afterwards had been helped by the "Hand of God".

Just four minutes later he dribbled from his own half past a number of England players to score a sublime second that regularly tops polls as the greatest goal in World Cup history.

Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup after Argentina beat West Germany in the World Cup Final in Mexico.

The ball is being sold by Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, who officiated the match and failed to spot the handball.

"This ball is part of international football history - it feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world," Bin Nasser said. "I hope the buyer is in a position to put it on display or share it with the public in some other way."

The auction will be conducted by auctioneers Graham Budd and will take place on November 16, with bidders able to register and bid online from October 28.

Diego Maradona's shirt sold for £7.4million (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Auctioneer Budd said: “With the history surrounding the ball, we are expecting this lot to be hugely popular when it comes up for auction.”

The shirt worn by Maradona in the same match was sold for £7.14m earlier this year.

Maradona, regarded as one of the world's best ever footballers, died in November, 2020 aged 60.