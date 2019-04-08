Away form not becoming a mental hurdle for Arsenal, insists Sokratis

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos insists Arsenal do not have a mental issue with their away form but accepts they have to be more competitive if they want to break their woeful run.

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos insists Arsenal do not have a mental issue with their away form but accepts they have to be more competitive if they want to break their woeful run.

The Gunners slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Everton as they conceded in a 15th consecutive top-flight away game for the first time since February 1985.

They have won just once on the road in the league, at relegated Huddersfield, since late November but Sokratis denied it was becoming something of a mental hurdle.

Arsenal have won only one of their past nine away matches in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I don’t think so because if you see big teams like United and Chelsea they also lost a lot of points,” he said.

“It is very difficult. We are in the Premier League and the other teams are strong.

“I don’t have a reason. Other teams are the same, some days good, some days bad. We have to improve and look towards the next game.

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But I think we didn’t have the same fight (as Everton) so we didn’t win a lot of battles and we conceded a goal which was a little bit easy.”

The fight for a top-four place remains in their own hands but they will have to do without Sokratis for the away game at Watford and the visit of Crystal Palace as a 10th booking of the season means he will serve a two-match suspension.

“Of course (it is frustrating). I like to play every game, to be there to help the team but it is not in my hands,” he added.

“I hope that Laurent Koscielny (injured for the trip to Goodison Park) is coming back.

“We need to win at least another four games and then we will see if we are in the top four.”

Press Association