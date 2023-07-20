Australian match winner Steph Catley hails Ireland’s ‘physical’ approach

Australian match-winner Steph Catley said she was proud of the way her side coped with Ireland’s physical approach as the Sam Kerr-less hosts brushed off a careless performance to claim a 1-0 World Cup Group B win.

The forward was ruled out for the opening encounter in Sydney after picking up a calf injury at training before kick-off.

“Obviously there was a lot of pressure on us going in and we knew Ireland were going to play a massive part in that and they certainly were, they played to their strengths very well,” Catley said.

“But I’m really, really proud of our team for handling it the way that they did, keeping the clean sheet and getting the win.

“We’re definitely not surprised. We definitely expected that. Ireland are a very physical team. What they do and how they play, they do it incredibly well.

“They’re physical and sometimes they try and get into your head with tackles and that sort of physicality.

“They’re incredible on set-pieces and they create a lot from set-pieces. So what they do, they do very well.

“And from this being their first World Cup, they played great and came out really confident in terms of what they needed to do.

“And that gives us more credit for stopping that, stifling their chances and getting the job done.”

“They’re really committed in their 4-5-1 and we conceded three set-pieces against them the last time out and they were physical as expected,” said coach Tony Gustavsson. “With the low block, it’s difficult to get space as we saw with Sweden and the US.

“We just had to play the way we wanted to and that brought us the penalty and then we got nervous again, especially in the last 15 minutes but we handled that well physically and mentally.”

Catley decided the match with a rare moment of skill, her first penalty for Australia.

“I just try to look at it as another set-piece and I really enjoy set-pieces,” she said.

“I just kind of pick a spot and hit it where I want to hit it and try to block out the crowd if I can, take a breath, focus and try to keep the mind pretty clear.

“But on such a big occasion, I was very relieved when it hit the back of the net. I can see how strikers are strikers, that adrenalin rush is something else.

“Losing a player like Sam, probably the best player in the world, and just for her as a person, we were completely heart-broken. We had to really gather ourselves pretty quickly. She’s got a role still, she is massive for us, our spiritual leader and that will continue to be massive.”

Her international team-mate Mary Fowler, whose father hails from Dublin, deputised and performed strongly.

“It was a tough game. Fair play to Ireland, they are a tough team and we knew that coming into this game, that it was going to be a hard one. It’s amazing for us to be start off our tournament with a win.”

“Ireland is something that could have been in another world I guess, but it’s nice to have that connection, to be able to have that memory of the first country that I was very much connected with. I have lots of memories.

“I’ve got my grandad still over in Ireland and relatives. It’s nice to have that connection, to be able to represent Australia but feel Irish as well."

"It was a difficult match and they are a very strong team. Tonight could have gone either way and it was good for us to be able to get the win. The most important thing is going out there and performing. Every game is going to be a fight, every game will be a final."

Player Ratings as Ireland fall to hosts in Australia