At least 16 arrested as Fiorentina and West Ham fans clash ahead of Europa Conference final

At least 16 people were arrested by Czech police as reports emerged of clashes between fans in Prague ahead of this evening’s Europa Conference League Final between Fiorentina and West Ham.

The force said Italian fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar in the country’s capital, with three people being left injured as a result.

It was also confirmed a police officer had been attacked during the incident.

Video on Twitter showed fans setting off flares and throwing tables at the bar located just off Prague's Old Town Square. A police officer was also attacked.

"Italy fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar on Rytirska street, injuring three," Czech police said on Twitter. "A police officer was also attacked. We have restricted the personal liberty of 16 people."

Prague police have called in several hundred officers to patrol the event as they braced for an estimated 20,000 West Ham supporters - many without match tickets - to revel in their team's first European competition final in nearly half a century.

Outside the Tek’ila Tek’ila bar in the city centre, a burnt-out chair and broken glass were seen littered across the ground.