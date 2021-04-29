'At half-time we said let's do the right things' - Pogba's delight as Manchester United hit Roma for six

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League semi final, first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Roma at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Paul Pogba revealed a half-time team meeting in the Manchester United dressing room helped to turn around a dramatic Europa League semi-final first leg against Roma at Old Trafford.

United ran amok against Roma once again as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings triumphed 6-2 and took a giant stride towards the Europa League final.

Having fallen short in four semi-finals in the last two seasons, the Red Devils were looking to underline their progress by reaching their first final under the 1999 treble hero.

Solskjaer was part of the side that thrashed Roma 7-1 in 2007 and oversaw another famous victory against the Giallorossi on Thursday as United took charge of this Europa League semi-final.

Bruno Fernandes got the first leg off to a dream start at Old Trafford, only for Lorenzo Pellegrini to swiftly level and ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko to give Paulo Fonseca’s side a shock half-time lead.

But United have dug deep to bounce back time and time again this season, with Cavani inspiring the latest comeback when smashing home a superb leveller just minutes into the second half.

The veteran put Solskjaer’s men ahead after an error by substitute Antonio Mirante, before Fernandes added a penalty and Paul Pogba headed home.

Mason Greenwood came off the bench to add gloss on a night when Roma’s three first-half injuries took their toll in a dramatic first leg.

"In the first half we had two mistakes and conceded two goals. We were a bit all over the place after the second goal," stated Pogba.

"At half-time we said let's do the right things, let's do simple things. The manager spoke. We were all motivated to score as many goals as possible.

"The result is positive but it's not finished. We will have to say focused and play a nice game with the same mentality."

United manager Solskjaer saluted his side's second half attacking fireworks, as he looks set to end his four game losing run in cup semi-finals as United manager.

"I don't feel the job is done but it was a good job done. We did well but we know they have quality," he insisted,

"They scored two goals from the two chances we gave them. They didn't have loads of chances against Ajax. The second half was very good.

"We know we have got creative players who can create big moments. Paul Pogba's position today was very good in that position, he's allowed some freedom. He's got the foundation behind him. The difference today is we took most of our chances.

"The character showed that they came back and didn't lose their heads. Maybe five or 10 minutes at the end of the first half, we didn't look great but we got ourselves together. The two goals are junior, schoolboy errors that shouldn't happen at this level."