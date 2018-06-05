Aston Villa suspend CEO Keith Wyness after reportedly missing normal tax payment

The Sky Bet Championship club have not given a reason for the suspension which takes place with immediate effect.

Press Association Sport understands the club were due to make a normal tax payment on Friday which did not happen - although Villa are working with HMRC to resolve the issue. A statement read: "Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Chief Executive, Keith Wyness, has been suspended by the club with immediate effect.

"Owner and Chairman, Dr Tony Xia will assume the role until further notice. "There will be no further comment from the club at this time."

Villa lost the play-off final 1-0 to Fulham last month and are facing large cost-cutting measures following a failure to return to the Premier League. Owner Xia has confirmed the club faces "severe FFP (Financial Fair Play) challenges" and that Villa needs to be a sustainable club.

Captain John Terry will not renew his contract after they missed out on promotion while midfielder Jack Grealish could be sold to raise cash. Villa were relegated from the Premier League in 2016, losing an ever-present record, and their final parachute payment is cut to around £15million this year.

Online Editors