Ashley Young joins Inter Milan from Manchester United
The England international has joined the Serie A club on an initial six-month contract.
Ashley Young has completed his move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.
The England international, 34, has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer with the option of a further season with Inter in Serie A.
“Ashley Young is officially an Inter player,” Inter confirmed on their official website.
“The 34-year-old English defender arrives from Manchester United and has signed a contract lasting until June 30 2020 with an option to extend for a further season.”
