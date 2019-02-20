Ashley Young feels Manchester United can get better

Ashley Young believes Manchester United still have “another gear to go” after swatting aside Chelsea and turning their attentions to this weekend’s crunch clash with Liverpool .

Ashley Young believes Manchester United still have “another gear to go” after swatting aside Chelsea and turning their attentions to this weekend’s crunch clash with Liverpool.

Having seen his 11-match unbeaten start to life at the helm come to an end against Paris St Germain last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side bounced back impressively in Monday’s FA Cup clash.

United brushed aside troubled Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth-round encounter, with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba sealing a 2-0 victory and progress to the quarter-finals.

Ashley Young and Nemanja Matic celebrate after the final whistle at Chelsea on Monday (Nigel French/PA)

“Very good to get the win away and the way we did,” United captain Young said.

“We knew Chelsea’s weaknesses and we knew how we wanted to play the game and I think we did that superbly well from the start until the end and it was magnificent and I think we had another gear to go.

“That says a lot about us bouncing back from midweek and getting a result here.”

It is certainly a timely shot in the arm with Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated match against bitter rivals Liverpool looming large.

That away end on a Monday night in London was an unbelievable effort by the fans. Non-stop singing from warm-up until the final whistle. Oh and the result weren’t bad either 🤣🤘🏾👹 pic.twitter.com/OR612WByru — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 18, 2019

“It gives us all massive belief,” Young said. “Obviously you will get confidence from winning games and that’s exactly what we have done (at Chelsea).

“We beat Spurs away, and Arsenal away and now Chelsea away.

“We knew it would be tough, we had to be on the front foot and we knew we would have to defend but it’s a fantastic result for us.”

United will be looking to amends for December’s 3-1 defeat at Anfield – a loss that led the axe to fall on Jose Mourinho and resurgence begin.

Paul Pogba scores Manchester United’s second goal at Chelsea (Nigel French/PA)

Solskjaer’s side have not lost a single Premier League match since and Pogba, an unused substitute at Liverpool, has been reborn.

“He’s a world-class player, you don’t win a World Cup for no reason,” Young said after seeing the Frenchman provide one and score another at Chelsea.

“But it’s not just about Paul it’s a team game and squad game. Everyone that started the game, everyone on the bench, the boys that came on were fantastic.

“Scott (McTominay) was only on for a few minutes but he did his job and played his part. When Andreas (Pereira) and Alexis (Sanchez) came on they were fantastic as well.

“It’s all competition for places and it keeps everyone on their toes.

“Every day in training you’ve got to be giving 100 per cent and everyone wants to be in the team.

“When you’re winning games everyone wants to be in that team and part of it.”

