As hectic schedule at club and international level shows, players will get little rest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will send his Manchester United squad into Europa League battle soon

So the Premier League season has ended and England’s professional footballers finally get a well-earned summer holiday.

Eh, no, that’s not the way it will be at all. For many of England and Europe’s elite footballing talent, a long rest on the beach will only be possible on Monday, July 12 next year.

And that’s nothing to do with Covid-19 for that day is the one after the European Championship final at Wembley.

You see, many of the best football sides across the Continent are gearing up to tackle more big prizes in the next few weeks, including the Champions League and the Europa League, with the winners of the latter competition getting the massive boost of a place in next season’s big event.

These August games are coming up fast and are going to have to be taken very seriously by all clubs.

Ironically England’s champions, Liverpool, are one of the few sides going to get a decent break because of that defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in March.

After finishing at St James’ Park on Sunday against Newcastle, the Scousers won’t play a competitive match again until their first game in defence of the Premier League.

That will be on the weekend of Saturday September 12 – the confirmed kick-off time for the 2020/1 Premier League and English Championship.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (third right) and team-mates celebrate victory after the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (third right) and team-mates celebrate victory after the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle

Thus Jurgen Klopp can send Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, newly-crowned Footballer of the Year Jordan Henderson and the rest of them off on a modest break.

For other leading clubs, the players have to be the equivalent of hamsters on treadmills, doing more and more running.

Arsenal and Chelsea are in the FA Cup final next Saturday. For the Gunners a win there is now their only way of getting European action next term.

Soon after, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers are in Europa League action, with Chelsea and Manchester City following on quickly in the Champions League.

If they all win – though Chelsea are not likely to turn around their three-goal deficit on Bayern Munich – they play in the closing stages of the two competitions at the end of August.

These will be played as though they were the closing stages of a big summer international tournament.

The actual dates are across the page with the Champions League being staged in the home grounds of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, while the Europa League will be hosted all in north-west Germany, with the final at the home of FC Cologne.

And with that we’re back to the September start of the Premier League.

But that’s far from the end of what is going to be a massively busy time for professional football and footballers.

Firstly, this autumn will see the European Championship play-off matches added into a schedule of six games for every country in the Nations League.

Stephen Kenny's tenure as manager starts in Sofia on September 3. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny's tenure as manager starts in Sofia on September 3. Photo: Sportsfile

Next March sees the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Qatar, with the added problem of the matches due to be played next June having to be squeezed in somewhere else in the year because of Euro 2021.

As well as what were planned to be the June finals of the 2020 Nations League.

That’s there’s more international matches to be crammed in for the likes of England, Germany, Holland and Spain

And, of course, with the Premier League and Championship in England starting three weeks later than usual, there will have to be more midweek matches during the season.

Well, it is that or let the Premier League and Championship sides skip the early rounds of the Carabao Cup – maybe only coming in at round four or five.

That would seem one way of reducing what is shaping up to be a crazy workload.

About the only bright spot on this crowded football horizon is that Africa has cancelled its Cup of Nations, pencilled in for next January – so African players will not be leaving their clubs early next year.

Remember that while Premier League players did have two idle months from mid-March to mid-May, they could not really relax properly in those weeks.

Lockdown meant they could not travel abroad for relaxation, and the players had no idea when their clubs would be allowed recall them to training.

So a true, relaxing, mental and physical rest it was not.

With that programme of matches for club and country, a big squad is going to be a massive asset in 2020/1 for the top teams.

Rotation is not going to be just a manager’s whim. It is going to be an absolute necessity.

While clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City will try to buy quality players to fill holes that became evident over the season now ending, others will go down a different route.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Spurs have first teams that seem strong enough, but do they have the back-up talent for the arduous season ahead?

See again, how Klopp has gone after Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich, a versatile player who will give the German loads of options when it comes to picking his teams from September onwards.

Watch Leeds, too, splash the cash on new players.

Norwich showed again this season you cannot prosper in the Premier League with the squad that got you out of the Championship.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, pictured, is likely to spend big this summer after sealing promotion to the Premier League

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, pictured, is likely to spend big this summer after sealing promotion to the Premier League

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will not make that mistake.

His first task will be to find what former Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni used to call ‘a fantasy player’, a quality midfielder or striker who can take some of the burden off the fantasy player Leeds already have, 35-year-old Pablo Hernandez.

He can’t be expected to play every minute of every game next term – or even in every game.

Clubs like Sheffield United and Wolves will be looking to build on good campaigns just ending and they too know more bodies will be required.

For a mid-table Premier League side that gets a decent run in either the Carabao Cup or FA Cup next season is looking at playing Wednesday-Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday for almost the whole season.

So here, in the column to the right, is the current, rough, plan for club and international football over the next 12 months.

Here is the current plan for club and international football over the next 12 months:

2020

August 1: FA Cup final, Arsenal v Chelsea, Wembley

August 5 and 6: Europa League Round of 16 matches

August 7 and 8: Champions League Round of 16 matches

August 10 to 21: Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in Germany.

Final on Friday, August 21 at FC Cologne’s ground

August 12 to 23: Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The final will be played in Lisbon’s Stadium of Light on Sunday, August 23

Thursday September 3 (7.45pm): Nations League – Bulgaria v Rep of Ireland

Friday September 4 (7.45pm): Nations League – Romania v N. Ireland

Sunday September 6 (5pm): Nations League – Rep of Ireland v Finland

Monday September 7 (7.45pm): Nations League – N. Ireland v Norway

September 12: Premier League and Championship begin in England

Thursday October 8: European Championship Qualifier play-off semi-finals — Slovakia v Republic of Ireland, Bosnia v Northern Ireland

Sunday October 11: Nations League – Republic of Ireland v Wales, 2.0pm; N. Ireland v Austria, 7.45pm

Wednesday Octover 14: Nations League– Finland v Rep of Ireland 7.45pm; Norway v N. Ireland, 7.45pm

Thursday November 12: European Championship Qualifier play-off final

Sunday November 15: Nations League – Wales v Republic of Ireland, 5pm; Austria v N. Ireland, 7.45pm

Wednesday November 18: Nations League – Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, 7.45pm; N. Ireland v Romania, 7.45pm

Sunday November 29: World Cup 2022 qualifying draw, Amsterdam





2021

March 25 to 31: World Cup qualifiers begin

Saturday May 22: FA Cup final

Wednesday May 26: Europa League final, Warsaw

Saturday May 29: Champions League final, Istanbul

June 11 to July 11: European Championship – 12 Venues across Europe including the Aviva Stadium. Final at Wembley on Sunday, July 11

