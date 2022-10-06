Arteta hails Pep’s ‘incredible lesson’

Mikel Arteta believes that bringing a broken Arsenal back together as a club is “much more powerful” than trophies, but it can now be the launchpad to become a team that can start achieving the 100-point seasons necessary to compete.

Speaking on a new BT Sport podcast ‘Michael Calvin’s Football People’, the 42-year-old told of how the manager responsible for such standards, Pep Guardiola, gave him an “incredible lesson” by regularly revealing to Arteta how he thought about the game when he was at Manchester City.

Arteta was asked by Calvin how long it will take to maximise his impact at Arsenal and see success.

Read More

“It depends what you call success,” the manager responded. “I mean, if it’s winning titles or it’s bringing our club together. For me, bringing the club together is much more powerful. We have a club that was in a difficult state, with a lot of cracks, a lot of division. At the moment, this is a very different club. And that’s an incredible credit that everybody has to take, from the top of the club to every player. Because we did that together.

“The next step, now. And we are building a team to win, knowing that this era is unprecedented in English football.”

Arteta’s troops continue their Europa League campaign this evening at home to Bodo/Glimt.

Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt,

Live, VM2/BT Sport 2, 8.0