Arter keen to figure for Fulham in £100m Championship showdown with Brentford

Fulham manager Scott Parker has confirmed that his leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit to take on Brentford in tonight's Championship play-off final showdown at Wembley - a game that is worth upwards of £100m for the victors.

The Serbian striker blasted 26 goals to propel Fulham's promotion challenge, but he missed both legs of their semi-final win against Cardiff with a hamstring problem and Parker has been sweating on his fitness in recent days.

Yet his importance to the Fulham side means he will take to the field against Brentford, even if though he may not be able to play the full 90 minutes.

"Aleksandar is fit so we will make our decision on whether he starts or not," Fulham boss Parker said. "I have a full squad to pick from, so it is now down to me to work out the best dynamics to obviously try and win the football match."

Brentford finished just ahead of Fulham in a tight race for Premier League promotion and Parker is respectful of the side blocking his path to a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

"Going forward they are a real threat, we have seen that with the front three players scoring a lot of goals so of course we understand that," said Parker.

"Like I've said many times before, we concentrate on ourselves and how we can hurt and try and punish Brentford and their flaws. We are playing against an extremely organised team, who have done extremely well this year and there will be challenges, but I also suspect Brentford will have some challenges and hopefully they will be greater than the challenges they cause us."

Parker's brother-in-law Harry Arter is not fully fit as he recovers from a groin problem, but he is keen to play a part in what could be his final game for Fulham in what has been a successful loan spell from Bournemouth.

"We wanted one of those automatic promotion places and got quite close in the end, but the play-offs looked like the best chance we had and now we have to get over the line," said Arter.

"Brentford have been very good this season. They deserved to finish in the top three and might have deserved a top-two finish, from what I've seen of them. They score lots of goals and have beaten us twice this season so we know we are up against a top side."

Ireland's under-21 captain Jayson Molumby played against Fulham and Brentford in the Championship during his loan spell at Millwall and he admits the unpredictability of the league ensures this game on Tuesday is tough to call.

"I have no idea who will win this play-off final," said Molumby. "It will be so close between Fulham and Brentford, like every game is in the Championship.

"It's a crazy league, as we have seen all season. Anyone can beat anyone on their day and when you are playing without a crowd, you don't even have fans to influence the mood of a game.

"It was my first experience of the Championship and I couldn't believe how unpredictable it was. Every game was hard to call and it meant you had to be at your best all the time because teams at the bottom were more than capable of getting points off the top teams."

Brentford are moving to a new stadium next season after waving farewell to their Griffin Park home after the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Swansea, with manager Thomas Frank delighted with his side's efforts in a season when they far exceeded expectations.

"Everybody said before the season Brentford in the top-six would be a fantastic result, but we fought for the top two. Now we have one last chance to get promoted. We have to grab it," he said.

Online Editors