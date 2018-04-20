Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal reign in numbers
The veteran French coach is set to leave Arsenal after 22 years in charge
Arsene Wenger has announced he is to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look back at the Frenchman’s reign in numbers:
1996 – the year when a then-unheralded Wenger, who had been in charge at Monaco and Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight, took over at Highbury.
1228 – games at the helm, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against West Ham.
704 – wins to date as Arsenal boss.
3 – Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/2004.
1549 – goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger’s teams.
10 – major trophies won.
473 – Premier League victories.
7 – FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.
151 – Premier League losses.
21 – full seasons in charge.
49 – games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.
Press Association