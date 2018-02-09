Arsene Wenger says Aubameyang and Henry comparisons are premature

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned it is too early to make comparisons between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thierry Henry.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned it is too early to make comparisons between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thierry Henry.

Club-record signing Aubameyang shone on his Gunners debut last weekend, scoring in a 5-1 victory over Everton.

The Gabon international has taken the number 14 shirt at Arsenal previously worn by Henry – the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. Henry scored a record 228 goals during two spells at Arsenal. Having joined the club from Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day, Aubameyang compared his style to Henry and said the Frenchman is “an example” to strikers.

Ahead of Arsenal’s north London derby against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday, Wenger urged caution over likening the pair – although he was pleased Aubameyang has set such lofty aspirations. “It is an ambitious statement but it is a good one,” he said.

1️⃣ Arsenal appearance

1️⃣ Arsenal goal



This place is feeling like home already, right @Aubameyang7? 🏡 pic.twitter.com/cDwlOyPt5p — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 3, 2018 “(Henry is) the best goalscorer ever in Arsenal’s history, so it doesn’t mean he will score as many goals but why not? “I would say (Aubameyang is most like) Thierry Henry with his quality of runs. But it’s a bit too early to compare him to the best player ever who played here.

“He has played one game. But it’s a good example to follow. His finish was brilliant. His finishing is good. You don’t score by coincidence for so many years, if you score many goals.” Aubameyang scored on his Arsenal debut against Everton last weekend. Aubameyang’s goalscoring record at Dortmund was impressive, 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga appearances, but Wenger also knows that does not guarantee goals in the Premier League.

“What we have observed is that the transfer nowadays from the goals scored in other leagues does not necessarily transfer 100 per cent to the English Premier League,” he said.

“When we played at Swansea, we played against 10 men in the last 25 yards and that doesn’t exist anywhere in Europe. To be as prolific in the Premier League is today much more difficult.”

Press Association