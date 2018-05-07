Arsene Wenger says Arsenal can challenge for honours next season

Arsene Wenger collected Arsenal ’s golden ‘Invincibles’ Premier League trophy as his parting gift from the Emirates Stadium before insisting his replacement can challenge for honours next season.

Arsene Wenger collected Arsenal’s golden ‘Invincibles’ Premier League trophy as his parting gift from the Emirates Stadium before insisting his replacement can challenge for honours next season.

The 68-year-old will step down as manager at the end of the season ending a tenure of almost 22 years.

In his final home game, the Frenchman saw his side thrash Burnley 5-0 before special tributes were paid to a man who won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups during his tenure. As old players and backroom staff congregated on the pitch, Pat Rice, Wenger's ex-assistant, and former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson presented him with the club's golden commemorative trophy – which was awarded to the club after the unbeaten 'Invincible' title-winning season.

The outgoing Arsenal boss then spoke passionately, including offering his well-wishes to former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson – who is in intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage – before thanking supporters and saying his goodbyes. Wenger will depart having not won silverware in his final season and with a string of Champions League and Premier League failures having ultimately split the club’s fanbase over his suitability for the role.

But, while Wenger would again not be drawn on his replacement, he said the team at his disposal will be good enough to challenge for honours – provided there are some key additions. "I think it is better I don't speak publicly about the next manager because I'm not involved in the story," he said.

“I do not want to put any pressure on the club to choose this guy or this guy and give already a handicap to the guy who comes in because he has been chosen or it wasn’t my decision – I am nothing to do with that. “I just think he inherits a team that is much better than people think it is. I’m convinced, you can see the togetherness of this team is special and with the right additions this team will challenge next year.”

While the club paid tribute to Wenger with free t-shirts for all supporters, a special matchday programme and a guard of honour before kick-off, his players showed up for occasion, too.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a brace with Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi also weighing in with goals.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche called outgoing Gunners boss Wenger “a legend” and felt his team’s performance in north London was adversely affected by having their European spot already secured. “They had something to play for which is the legend that is Arsene Wenger,” he said. “Rightly so they turned up, they gave a performance, they all looked at it, eyes were alive to give a performance. “He’s probably enjoyed it and probably a bit frustrated, thinking: ‘That would have been nice a bit more often’.

“We played our part, unfortunately, in the story people probably thought was meant to finish like and it did.”

Press Association