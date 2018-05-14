Arsene Wenger may seek job abroad to avoid facing Arsenal

Arsene Wenger oversaw victory in his final game as Arsenal manager before admitting he may look to work abroad to avoid coming up against the Gunners in the future.

Arsene Wenger oversaw victory in his final game as Arsenal manager before admitting he may look to work abroad to avoid coming up against the Gunners in the future.

The Frenchman’s 22-year reign came to an end with a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield as he was again treated to a guard of honour and a number of special moments.

Wenger was presented with a commemorative shirt by counterpart David Wagner while the whole of the John Smith’s Stadium rose to their feet on 22 minutes to roundly applause the outgoing 68-year-old. For 22 years, for 1,235 games, for 49, 49 undefeated, for 7 FA Cups, for 3 @PremierLeague titles, for two Doubles, for winning the league at Old Trafford and White Hart Lane, for Wengerball, for the Invincibles, for your total love and devotion, we want to say... #MerciArsène❤️ pic.twitter.com/xkRXjLAid2 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018 Planes took to the skies of West Yorkshire carrying messages of thanks for Wenger – who also bowed to the travelling supporters before kick-off in a spur of the moment gesture.

Wenger insists he remains unsure what his next move will be and said he would steer clear of any reunion with a club he has managed for over two decades. “I’m not ready for that at the moment,” he said.

“That would be very difficult, I’d stay at home that day. Maybe I don’t envisage that at the moment. Thank you very much for the way in which you honoured Arsène Wenger today, @htafcdotcom 🤜🤛



As you can see here, the boss was really grateful for the reception he received 👏#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/4KTemjw8zI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018 “Yes I had offers, yes, of course. I had many offers. But at the moment, I have not said anything to anybody. I came out of a long process and you cannot just the next morning go somewhere else. It’s impossible.”

Asked if he would work in England again, Wenger added: “I don’t know. Maybe it’s better I go somewhere else.” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of a forgettable 90 minutes as Arsenal picked up their first points on the road since the turn of the year.

With Huddersfield toasting Premier League survival following draws at Manchester City and Chelsea, the 90 minutes were of little consequence to either side.

🗓 October 12, 1996: @IanWright0 scores the first goal of the Wenger era



🗓 May 13, 2018: @Aubameyang7 scores the 2,298th and final goal of the Wenger era#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/gVatS57gif — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018 Wenger said it had “special meaning” to bow out as Arsenal manager at Huddersfield, the club where legendary boss Herbert Chapman made his name.

Chapman led Huddersfield to two successive league titles in the 1920s before repeating the feat at Arsenal, who went on to dominate English football in the 1930s. “I wanted to get a bit of oxygen, my last day, nice weather, people were nice, Huddersfield were happy, they gave me a nice present,” he said. “Herbert Chapman came from here. For me to come here on the last day was a special meaning when you know the history of our club.

DW: “we did the majority of our job on Wednesday, but I thought the players were focused today and played pretty well.



“What everyone here has achieved here is magnificent” #htafc (DTS) pic.twitter.com/weRm5yFfSK — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 13, 2018 “Chapman smiled at me as he was on the photo just outside the dressing room.”

Wagner admitted his players’ job had already been done after Wednesday’s draw at Chelsea had guaranteed their improbable survival. Terriers fans’ celebrations made for a carnival atmosphere in the sun and Wagner was delighted his club had played a part in Wenger’s send-off. “It was great we were able to show him all the honour and respect that we have. We were very happy to be a part of his special day,” Wagner said.

