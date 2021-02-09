| 1.8°C Dublin

Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Benfica set to be played in Rome

Portugal is on a ‘red list’ of countries drawn up by the UK Government.

The first leg of Arsenal&rsquo;s Europa League last-32 match against Benfica will be played in Rome (Andrew Matthews/PA) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

The first leg of Arsenal’s Europa League last-32 match against Benfica will be played in Rome, the PA news agency understands.

The UK is implementing strict coronavirus quarantine rules around people returning from Portugal, which has forced the February 18 match to be moved from Lisbon to neutral territory.

Portugal is on a “red list” of countries drawn up by the UK Government.

Rome&rsquo;s Stadio Olimpico could be a potential venue for the match (Rebecca Naden/PA) Expand

The home leg will also be an issue the following week, with Benfica barred from entering the country. No decision has yet been taken on a venue for that match.

The first legs of Liverpool and Manchester City’s Champions League ties against RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach have been moved to Budapest.

