Arsenal's class shines through as Dundalk are beaten at the Emirates

Dundalk learned and learned the hard way that the slightest mistake at elite level will be punished as they suffered a comprehensive Europa League defeat to Arsenal in London.

Having kept the Gunners scoreless for 40 minutes, the Co Louth side had the sanctuary of the half-time break, with their goal intact, in sight, only for two mistakes in the space of three minutes right before half time to inflict the damage, goals from Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock.

One further goal, a moment of pure class from €79million man Pepe, was a sign of how strong Arsenal can be but the regret for Dundalk is that, no matter how good Pepe's goal was, the first two goals were gifted to Mikel Arteta's outfit.

Even against an Arsenal side which had 10 changes from the XI which started against Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend, it was always going to be a tough test for Filippi Giovagnoli's men but the Gunners made them suffer behind closed doors, and the focus now for Dundalk is to pick themselves up and regroup for Sunday's test in the league away to St Patrick's Athletic, a key game for Dundalk if they are to qualify for Europe for next season.

Arsenal's Joe Willock scores their second goal against Dundalk in the Europa League Group B clash at the Emirates Stadium, London

The pity for Dundalk is that they had held firm against Arsenal for long spells, with keeper Gary Rogers making his first save only in the 33rd minute when he kept out an effort by Sead Kolisinac, only to fall victim to that two-goal blast.

Dundalk, playing three at the back with Cameron Dummigan and John Mountney as wing backs while Sean Gannon was, surprisingly, left on the bench, had started well and even had the first chance of the game.

After only four minutes Michael Duffy played a ball in to fellow Derry man McEleney and he took aim, a shot forcing a save and the concession of a corner from Iceland international keeper Runar Runarsson, but Dundalk were unable to make the corner count.

The home side owned the ball for long spells after that but were unable to get close enough to Rogers' goal, Andy Boyle cutting out the threat from Willock on 14 minutes while Brian Gartland denied Nketiah and later Reiss Nelson fired wide.

Dundalk broke their dominance on 27 minutes, some good play putting Mountney into a decent position but his cross was poor and easily dealt with by Arsenal.

It took until the 41st minute but the Gunners did get their goal, Rogers all at sea as he was unable to deal with a corner and Nketiah had a relatively easy finish. Three minutes later they had a second, a slack pass from Dummigan intended for Dan Cleary was intercepted by Nketiah, Pepe took it on and crossed for Willock who made no mistake.

Dundalk made a change at the break, Greg Sloggett introduced but seconds after the restart Arsenal had their third, a sublime finish from Pepe from the edge of the box.

And there was no let-up in the pressure from Mikel Arteta's side as they retained possession for spells which left Dundalk unable to get any sort of a foothold in the game.

Even with a 3-0 lead they kept up their attacks on the Co Louth club. On 66 minutes the impressive Willock worked his way into the box and it took a brave and clever challenge from Gartland to prevent him from scoring, while four minutes later Rogers was called on to save from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The changes made by Arteta underlined the quality he had kept in reserve, opting not to start the likes of Willian and Kieran Tierney but then deciding to give them game time off the bench, Willian a constant threat to the Irish side. Willock was one of their most impressive players, setting up Nketia only for the chance to go astray on 73 minutes.

It was constant, energy-sapping pressure on Dundalk as for long spells they could not even get out of their own half.

There was some relief, and the hope of an upturn in their fortunes, however brief, on 74 minutes. Mountney moved forward with a rare foray out of the Dundalk half and he was fouled by Willian, leading to a free kick for Dundalk.

The position was not ideal in terms of posing a threat but there was still an opportunity but the free, when taken by Pat Hoban, was well off target.

After that it was just keep-ball for Arsenal, seeing out a game which was well won with their focus already on Sunday's clash with Manchester United while Dundalk also look to a Sunday fixture, in Inchicore, which could well decide if they are to be back in Europe next season.

