Arsenal v Everton – story of the match

Gabon forward Aubameyang joined from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day for a club-record fee, uniting with his former team-mate Mkhitaryan, who had come in earlier in the window from Manchester United in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Ramsey was the star of the show, though, as the Wales midfielder hit his first career hat-trick, with the Gunners wrapping up a well-deserved victory.

Tweet of the match:

Sensational 1st half.

This trio have resuscitated my flatlining Arsenal heart. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lTUUv6IDKJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 3, 2018

Star man: Aaron Ramsey

While Aubameyang’s (offside) debut goal may see him grab the headlines, it was the all-action display of Wales midfielder Ramsey which stood out. At the centre of everything positive and so quick in the transition, Ramsey’s double early salvo put the Gunners on their way to an impressive victory as Everton were over-run. Just for good measure, Ramsey crashed in a third after 74 minutes to complete a first career hat-trick shortly before being substituted. Job done.