Arsenal v Burnley – story of the match

The Gunners were too strong for a side who could have easily spoilt Wenger’s final home game in charge, with his tenure as Arsenal manager coming to a close at the end of the campaign.

Instead, they outclassed Burnley and ran out comfortable 5-0 winners as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed a brace with Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi also getting their names on the scoresheet. Tweet of the match Total Wengerball.#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/WbzndydDU8 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 Star man – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang IT'S FIVE!#AFCvBFC 🔴 5-0 🔵 (75) pic.twitter.com/xLsJt2OgZd — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 Arsenal’s record signing continued his impressive goal-scoring form since his January switch from Borussia Dortmund, making it eight Premier League strikes in 11 games with instinctive finishes to start and end the scoring.

Moment of the match This guy 🔥#AFCvBFC pic.twitter.com/XApgWs7aEG — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 With all the attention on Wenger, it was easy to forget there was a match going on before Aubameyang got things going with the 14th minute opener. Alex Iwobi’s superb dinked pass played in Alexandre Lacazette on the right and he drilled powerfully across goal for Gabon international Aubameyang to slide home from close range. In with the crowd There's only one Arsène Wenger.#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/Z9CzHC0vIg — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 There was a jubilant – albeit, at times, slightly subdued – atmosphere in the north London sunshine. Arsenal paid tribute to their outgoing manager by handing out t-shirts emblazoned with the message ‘Merci Arsene’ to all home supporters and they responded by singing the Frenchman’s name. Chants of ‘There’s only one Arsene Wenger’ and ‘Arsene give us a wave’ could be heard at regular intervals and the celebratory mood was improved by a dominant performance on the pitch.

Wenger watch #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/DOLElJRdMN — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 After emerging from the tunnel to a guard of honour formed by players from both clubs and the match officials, Wenger clapped the home crowd before quickly retreating to the familiarity of the dugout. He remained seated for the majority of the game and appeared slightly embarrassed by the fuss and attention. Data point The end of an era at the Emirates 🤝#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/AogxC00QES — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 Sunday’s game was Wenger’s 606th – and final – home match in charge of the Gunners. His first was on October 19 1996 when Coventry secured a goalless draw at Highbury. Burnley boss Sean Dyche played for Chesterfield in the third tier on that day.

Ratings What. A. Hit. Welbz. 😱@DannyWelbeck rifles a bouncing ball off the crossbar from 20 yards out - it would've been a screamer!#AFCvBFC 🔴 5-0 🔵 (89) pic.twitter.com/Kp7pXcjIN6 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 Arsenal: Petr Cech (out of 10) 7, Hector Bellerin 7, Calum Chambers 6, Konstantinos Mavropanos 7, Sead Kolasinac 7, Granit Xhaka 6, Jack Wilshere 6, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 7, Alex Iwobi 8, Alexandre Lacazette 8, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 8. Substitutes: Aaron Ramsey (on for Wilshere, 72) 5, Danny Welbeck (on for Lacazette, 72) 5, Per Mertesacker (on for Chambers, 77) 6. Burnley: Nick Pope 5, Matthew Lowton 6, James Tarkowski 6, Kevin Long 6, Stephen Ward 5, Aaron Lennon 5, Ashley Westwood 6, Jeff Hendrick 5, Jack Cork 65 Johann Berg Gudmundsson 6, Ashley Barnes 5. Substitutes: Sam Vokes (on for Barnes, 22) 6, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (on for Lennon, 71) 5, Nahki Wells (on for Gudmundsson, 89) 5.

Who’s up next? Steven Paston/PA Leicester v Arsenal (Premier League, May 9)

Burnley v Bournemouth (Premier League, May 13)

Press Association