Friday 13 April 2018

Arsenal star posts photo of deep cut suffered on Europa League duty

Aaron Ramsey left the field on a stretcher on Thursday night.

Aaron Ramsey returned after having his knee injury stapled to help Arsenal progress in the Europa League
Aaron Ramsey returned after having his knee injury stapled to help Arsenal progress in the Europa League

By Press Association Sport staff

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has posted a photo on Instagram of the deep cut he suffered to his leg during the Europa League draw against CSKA Moscow.

A photo of Aaron Ramsey's leg from his Instagram story

The Welshman had to be carried off on a stretcher during the first half when he suffered the injury but was able to return following treatment to score Arsenal’s equaliser in a 2-2 draw which saw them go through to the semi-finals 6-3 on aggregate.

In his post on his Instagram Story Ramsey thanked the club doctor who stapled together the cut so he could return to the action and help the Gunners recover from a two-goal deficit on the night which had threatened to derail their progress in Moscow.

