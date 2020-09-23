Arsenal set up potential Liverpool clash, Havertz hits Chelsea hat-trick and Everton see off

Arsenal set up a potential Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Liverpool after seeing off Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

A Christian Fuchs own goal and a last-gasp Eddie Nketiah tap-in saw the visitors secure a 2-0 victory – leaving them with a trip to either Lincoln or Liverpool next week.

This was the only third-round clash between two Premier League sides but neither really resembled their strongest XI with both Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang given the night off.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made seven changes as weekend match-winner Nketiah was recalled alongside the likes of David Luiz, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe.

Despite the rotation, there was no room in the matchday squad for either Mesut Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi – who are yet to kick a ball for the Gunners this season.

Brendan Rodgers named a completely new Leicester XI to the side that beat Burnley on Sunday as James Maddison was handed his first start of the campaign.

Reiss Nelson, recently linked with a loan move away from Arsenal, started well and came close to an opener, forcing a fine save out of Danny Ward in the Leicester goal.

At the other end, Bernd Leno kept his spot despite the signing of Iceland international Alex Runarsson and he, too, did well to prevent Kelechi Iheanacho putting the hosts in front.

Arsenal then enjoyed a period of dominance, Pepe should have done better when picked out inside the box but tried to cut back instead of shooting and the danger was cleared.

Nelson then passed up a glorious chance of his own as he shot well wide when in a good position, while Bukayo Saka saw a strong penalty claim turned down after being felled by Daniel Amartey.

Rodgers’ side finally started to whir into life as the half wore on and Maddison was unlucky to see a curling effort hit the post.

The second half started slowly as torrential rain began to fall over the King Power Stadium as Arsenal took the lead in fortuitous circumstances.

Pepe had been largely ineffectual but he did well to squeeze in a cross that hit the post and ricocheted off Fuchs and into his own goal.

Nketiah, sent off when these sides met in the league towards the end of last season, came close to settling the tie as he lobbed the ball towards goal only for Wes Morgan to race back and head clear off the line.

The Foxes turned to Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez off the bench and the latter had a shot blocked soon after his introduction.

But the former Newcastle forward should have levelled with 10 minutes to go, sending a free header wide from close range – much to the chagrin of Rodgers on the touchline.

Nketiah would then secure the result, bundling over from almost on the line in stoppage time.

If Liverpool beat Lincoln on Thursday it would see Arsenal make two trips to Anfield next week, with the fourth-round tie following on from a Premier League meeting on Monday night.





Kai Havertz makes his mark at Chelsea with hat-trick in hammering of Barnsley

Kai Havertz’s hat-trick spearheaded Chelsea’s 6-0 Carabao Cup hammering of Barnsley as Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell enjoyed promising Blues debuts.

Germany playmaker Havertz bagged his first Chelsea goals, relishing a more central role as Frank Lampard’s men overpowered their Championship opponents.

Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud also found the net in a dominant Chelsea display at Stamford Bridge.

Toni Rudiger’s omission for Chelsea’s squad for the second match in a row left the Germany defender eyeing a loan exit before the October 5 transfer deadline.

Silva’s arrival could push Rudiger down the pecking order in west London, with the Brazil stalwart adding immediate organisation in an authoritative hour’s work.

Fikayo Tomori’s return to the first team fold could compound Rudiger’s situation, and the 27-year-old could now seek a move during this window.

Blues boss Lampard pledged to use this cup outing as a chance to boost fitness after an almost non-existent pre-season.

Chelsea strangled the Tykes with their high press, forcing a number of goals directly from turnovers.

Havertz took his goals well and looks most natural as a number 10, but the lessons proved precious few on a comfortable night.

Silva’s calmness shone through right from the off, the Brazilian bossing his team-mates whether Chelsea were in or out of possession.

The 36-year-old’s presence could not stop Barnsley creating a clutch of gilt-edged openings however, and the Blues needed veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero to dig them out of several holes.

Abraham handed the Blues the lead though, pilfering the ball from Aapo Halme before applying a cool finish.

Mason Mount should have doubled Chelsea’s lead having been played in smartly by Havertz, but could only drill wide from eight yards.

Havertz eventually did put the Blues 2-0 up, finishing in style after a slick move.

Abraham stepped over Mount’s pass, and that dummy flummoxed the Barnsley defence. When the ball reached Havertz, he set himself and then delivered the killer blow.

Barnsley keeper Brad Collins was booked at the death of the half for upending Abraham just outside his area, and Chelsea took their two-goal lead into the break.

Barkley had Chelsea three to the good just minutes after the break, drilling low into the corner of the net after Havertz won the ball well on the edge of the Barnsley area.

Chelsea’s press started to put the heavy squeeze on Barnsley, and quickly yielded another goal.

This time it was Mateo Kovacic who forced a turnover deep in Tykes territory, and Abraham laid off to Havertz to slot his second of the night.

Havertz completed his hat-trick by rounding the stranded Collins, latching onto Abraham’s fine ball to put the seal on a hugely-promising individual performance.

Chilwell laid on the sixth goal for Giroud, capping his first outing with a smart assist to cap the Blues’ stress-free night for.





Everton beat Fleetwood despite Jordan Pickford errors

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was left wishing he had been rested for the 5-2 Carabao Cup win at League One side Fleetwood after two errors of judgement made for an awkward night.

The visitors were coasting at half-time through two Richarlison goals only for England’s number one to blunder three minutes after the restart.

Pickford, one of five players retained from Saturday’s victory over West Brom, dithered over a clearance virtually under his own crossbar and it was charged down to allow substitute Mark Duffy a free shot.

Alex Iwobi looked to have rescued his team-mate with a goal less than two minutes later only for more indecision from Pickford, who sat out the previous round last week to allow Joao Virginia to make his debut, to lead to another goal.

Having started to come for Glenn Whelan’s far-post cross he changed his mind and, when Ched Evans returned the ball, Pickford got a hand to Callum Camps’ overhead kick which was straight at him but could not keep it out.

For the second time in 10 minutes Ancelotti was left speechless and shaking his head in his technical area.

It made for an uncomfortable final half-hour even after Bernard fired home a fourth and substitute Moise Kean scored with Everton’s last kick of the night.

It was an evening manager Carlo Ancelotti would not have envisaged having decided to field a strong line-up with Richarlison, Pickford, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne and Saturday’s hat-trick hero Dominic Calvert-Lewin all included to get the job done.

Richarlison played his part as did Niels Nkounkou, the £240,000 summer signing from Marseille, who put in another impressive performance at left-back to match his one against Salford, with Bernard capping another fine display in central midfield with a goal.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton, a boyhood Evertonian, must have feared the worst after Richarlison put them 2-0 up after 34 minutes, diving in at the far post to head home Bernard’s inviting cross and then blasting home from Iwobi’s clever backheel in a crowded penalty area.

But Everton’s position of comfort – they enjoyed 80 per cent possession in the first half – lasted all of two minutes and 40 seconds into the second half when Pickford’s aberration handed Fleetwood, who had not managed a shot in the first half, a lifeline.

They responded well to Iwobi adding Everton’s third with Camps scoring the goal of the night, after another Pickford misjudgement, to keep the game in the balance until Bernard and Kean settled things to set up a home tie against West Ham.

Online Editors