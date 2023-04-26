Arsenal seek the spirit of 1989 to pull off another improbable title upset as they head to the Etihad

Mikel Arteta will need to call on all of his motivational powers to help his Arsenal team get the better of Manchester City at the Etihad. Photo: Reuters — © Action Images via Reuters

We know that Mikel Arteta has been drawn to using motivational tools and gimmicks with his Arsenal players. It was evidenced in the All or Nothing documentary series on Amazon Prime – from rigging up speakers at the training ground playing You’ll Never Walk Alone before a doomed visit to Anfield, to doodling a heart and a brain holding hands.

Prior to facing Manchester City at the Etihad in what has been billed as the expected Premier League title decider, the Arsenal manager may consider re-running footage from 1989 and the most incredible moment in the club’s 137-year history.

“It is up for grabs now!” cried Brian Moore in the second-most quoted piece of football commentary of all-time as Michael Thomas bursts through to strike the last-minute goal that secured an improbable 2-0 victory, the exact advantage Arsenal needed to win the tightest of titles on more goals scored and to do so away to Liverpool, who would otherwise have been champions.

Not a single member of the current Arsenal squad was born then – and Arteta himself was only seven – but there is resonance as they again face the dominant force of the age, as Liverpool were, having won seven of the past 10 league titles, and with the understandable expectation of another City win.

​Back then, Arsenal arrived for the final game of the season, rescheduled a month after its original date because of the Hillsborough tragedy, having stuttered, as they are doing once more and with a young team not expected to possess the resilience to gain the result they need.

If anything, key players in George Graham’s side were even younger – not least captain Tony Adams (22), David Rocastle (22) and 21-year-olds Paul Merson and Thomas. Like Arteta, Graham had also moved out older players, such as Charlie Nicholas, Viv Anderson and Graham Rix.

The parallels do not end there. Just like this season, Arsenal had been rank outsiders, having not won the title for 18 years (this time it is 19 years) and having finished sixth the previous campaign (this time it was fifth).

And for the three successive draws, conceding seven goals, Arsenal have suffered in their past three games – away to Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton – read another wobble/collapse: a defeat at home to Derby and a draw at home to Wimbledon in 1989.

While the 3-3 draw last Friday was not the last home game of the season, as that Wimbledon fixture was, there are echoes in the reaction to it.

Arsenal woke up to headlines that they were ‘choking’, while, once again, their fans had that look on their faces. It is an expression that mixes pride in how Arsenal have progressed, returning to the Champions League, making themselves relevant again, with the ‘air of resignation’ that they are about to be crushed by the relentless juggernaut that is City and with Erling Haaland at the wheel.

Well, it has been a great season... if only. That is the vibe. Arteta was rational in claiming the result against City would not “define” Arsenal’s season – even if it might the title race – because even if they slip away and finish second, it will still be progress and success. But it will also be a huge missed opportunity and, as has been proved, they do not come around too often. Arsenal are better, but surely Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will improve, while Manchester United will strengthen.

Most analysts and observers are expecting a City victory, and while, if that happens, they will still have seven league games to play, they will undeniably have one hand on retaining the title. From there, that grip would appear impossible to loosen as a City win would reduce Arsenal’s advantage at the top to just two points, having played two matches more.

Arteta spoke defiantly about going for all three points. “Now you have to go to City and you have to beat them. If you want to be champions, you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that,” he said, although Arsenal have not won there since 2015 and never since Pep Guardiola became City manager.

However, the imperative must be to avoid defeat. A draw would not be a disaster. It would mean Arsenal would still hold a five-point lead and that City may well have to win both those games in hand while also negotiating what will be a very demanding and draining two-legged Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

On the team bus to Anfield in 1989, Graham had done his own motivational trick, pulling out a newspaper article and passing it round the players. In it, Graeme Souness had referred to Arsenal as “boys” and Liverpool as “men”. Maybe Arteta also has something up his sleeve. Maybe he will replay that game and summon that spirit.