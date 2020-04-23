Arsenal remind Luiz, Lacazette, Pepe and Xhaka about social distancing

Arsenal have spoken to the four players spotted breaking government rules (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal have spoken to David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka after they were pictured flouting government guidelines on social distancing.

Luiz and Xhaka were seen meeting up in a park in north London, a video emerged of Pepe playing football with his friends, while Lacazette was pictured getting too close to a man valeting his car on his drive.

The PA news agency understands that the club have spoken to all four men to remind them of their responsibilities.

David Luiz (pictured) and Arsenal team-mates Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka have been reminded about social distancing by the Premier League club.

David Luiz (pictured) and Arsenal team-mates Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka have been reminded about social distancing by the Premier League club.

It has been an embarrassing time for some players since the UK introduced a lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker were found to have attended house parties, Mason Mount was spotted playing football with Declan Rice, while Tottenham have been the worst offenders.

Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko were forced to apologise this week after Aurier filmed the duo holding a joint fitness session in a park while boss Jose Mourinho also had to admit he had behaved wrongly by taking Tanguy Ndombele for a one-on-one training session.

