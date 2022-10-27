Arsenal player Pablo Mari injured in stabbing attack in Milan

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been injured in a stabbing attack in a Milan shopping centre.

The 29-year-old, who is on loan to Serie A side Monza, was taken to hospital but is said to be conscious after the attack which is said to have claimed one life.

A 46-year-old suspect has been detained.

Mari is on loan at Italian side Monza from Arsenal, who signed him from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2020.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Mari "seems to be OK" and confirmed that the defender – who signed for the Gunners in 2020 from Brazilian club Flamengo – is in hospital.

"I know (club technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives," Arteta stated after Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

"He is in hospital. He seems to be ok. I will get a briefing now about what happened," Arteta added.

Arsenal issued a club statement on Thursday night: "We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

"Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani added: "Pablo Marì is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon".