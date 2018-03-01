Arsenal pitch markings painted blue for Manchester City clash

The move is designed to help the match officials and players pick out the lines in case there is significant snowfall during the game.

The Emirates Stadium pitch is sporting a new look tonight - our groundstaff have painted the markings blue in case of heavy snowfall 🌨#AFCvMCFC pic.twitter.com/WYKz2q5qkO — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 1, 2018

Tottenham initially did the same at Wembley 24 hours earlier ahead of their FA Cup replay against Rochdale, but the lines had to be repainted a lighter colour so the Video Assistant Referee system would work.

Heavy snow fell during Tottenham’s 6-1 win with groundstaff having to sweep along the lines during breaks in play.