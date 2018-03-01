Arsenal pitch markings painted blue for Manchester City clash
The visiting team may appreciate the new colours inside the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal have painted their pitch markings blue ahead of Thursday night’s visit of Manchester City.
The move is designed to help the match officials and players pick out the lines in case there is significant snowfall during the game.
The Emirates Stadium pitch is sporting a new look tonight - our groundstaff have painted the markings blue in case of heavy snowfall 🌨#AFCvMCFC pic.twitter.com/WYKz2q5qkO— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 1, 2018
Tottenham initially did the same at Wembley 24 hours earlier ahead of their FA Cup replay against Rochdale, but the lines had to be repainted a lighter colour so the Video Assistant Referee system would work.
Heavy snow fell during Tottenham’s 6-1 win with groundstaff having to sweep along the lines during breaks in play.
There were fears Thursday night’s Premier League match could be in jeopardy but the pitch is in good condition, the roads around north London are clear and public transport is functioning as well.
