Arsenal midfielder Torreira struggling to adapt to life in England

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has admitted to struggling with life in England following his big-money move from Italy last summer.

The Uruguay international joined the Gunners in a £26.4million deal from Sampdoria where he had spent the previous two seasons.

Despite making 50 appearances under manager Unai Emery last season, Torreira claims he has so far found it difficult to adapt.

Speaking to Uruguayan outlet Ovacion ahead of his country’s opening Copa America clash against Ecuador on Sunday, Torreira said: “I don’t know if there are many things that I enjoy. I think I had a better time in Italy.

Lucas Torreira has struggled to adapt to the English weather (Adam Davy/PA)

“England is a totally different world. The language (barrier) has stopped me being able to relate with my team-mates and the people. It is very difficult when you can’t have dialogue.

“And then there is the weather. You go out in the morning and it is cloudy, you arrive at your house in the afternoon and it is cloudy.

“We are from here (Uruguay) and we are used to always – or almost always – having the sun. But as the years go by, I’m going to adapt.”

Torreira, who signed a five-year deal with Arsenal, helped the club to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and the final of the Europa League last season.

Lucas Torreira battles with Eden Hazard in front of Arsenal boss Unai Emery (Steven Paston/PA)

The 23-year-old has at least enjoyed his time on the pitch, although losing to Chelsea in the Europa League final was tough.

“I went from the Italian championship to a totally different style of football and life,” added Torreira.

“We all know what England is about and what the Premier League is about. I made a very important jump at a football level.

“At Arsenal we played four competitions, while in Sampdoria I was used to playing in only two – the Serie A and Coppa Italia.

Lucas Torreira is currently on international duty with Uruguay (Adam Davy/PA)

“There were many more matches. I had to get used to playing every three days, which is very hard.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to qualify directly to the Champions League, and we played in the final of the Europa League. Losing that final was very hard, not only for us but for the club.

“But for me the balance was positive and I am satisfied and happy with what I did during the year. I played 50 games, practically twice as much as I played the season before.

“As you gain experience and have different partners by your side, you will learn a lot. I have learned a lot, especially how to handle the matches and their different situations.”

