Monday 23 April 2018

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny suffers ankle ligament damage

The Gunners remain hopeful Elneny will play again this season.

Arsenal v West Ham United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
By Mark Mann-Bryans, Press Association Sport

Arsenal are hopeful Mohamed Elneny will play again this season despite revealing that the midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage against West Ham.

The Egypt international was carried off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time having fallen awkwardly while competing for the ball with Hammers skipper Mark Noble.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said after the 4-1 win that the injury “didn’t look good”.

Mohamed Elneny suffered the injury at the end of the first half of Sunday's win over West Ham

But the club feel Elneny, 25, could make a return this season and feature in Egypt’s World Cup campaign.

“Further to assessments and scans on Sunday and Monday, we can confirm that Mo Elneny has sustained ligament damage to his left ankle,” read a statement on the official Arsenal website.

“We are hoping that Mo will be available for Arsenal again this season and we are keeping in regular contact with the Egyptian Football Association.

“The midfielder was injured just before half-time during Sunday’s 4-1 home victory over West Ham United. Further updates will be made in due course.”

Elneny scored in Arsenal's Europa League win over BATE Borisov back in December

Elneny recently signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium having developed into a regular member of Wenger’s first-team squad.

The former Basel midfielder has started 26 games this season, including the last four across all competitions, scoring his only goal of the campaign in a 6-0 Europa League group-stage win over BATE Borisov.

Press Association

