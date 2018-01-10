Sport Soccer

Wednesday 10 January 2018

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin set for Valencia switch

Francis Coquelin has had limited opportunities at Arsenal this season
Midfielder Francis Coquelin is close to completing a move from Arsenal to Valencia, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The LaLiga side earlier on Wednesday tweeted a picture of a suitcase, adorned with the initials 'FC'.

Speaking after the goalless draw at Chelsea on Wednesday night, Wenger said: "He goes to Valencia. He didn't get enough games with us this season. He had an opportunity. I let him go."

The transfer fee for Coquelin is reportedly £12million.

The Frenchman has made just seven Premier League starts this season for the Gunners.

