Arsenal loanee Joe Willock grabs late point for Newcastle against Tottenham

Joe Willock earned Newcastle a priceless Premier League point as they fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.
Harry Kane’s double looked to have handed Spurs a sixth win at St James’ Park in seven visits when he struck twice inside four first-half minutes after Joelinton’s opener.
However, Steve Bruce’s beleaguered side turned in a gritty display, which was rewarded when, seconds after Kane had hit the post, Arsenal loanee Willock smashed home an 85th-minute equaliser.
The result was another blow to Spurs’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
Newcastle sit three points clear of the drop zone after Fulham were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa.
Aleksandar Mitrovic seized on a mistake by Tyrone Mings to put the Cottagers ahead in the 61st minute but Villa struck three times in the final quarter of an hour.
Substitute Trezeguet got the first two in the 78th and 81st minutes and Ollie Watkins built on his debut goal for England by grabbing the third as Villa ended a run of four games without a win.
Danny Ings returned with a bang as Southampton took a major step towards survival by overturning a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 win from a frantic encounter with Burnley.
Striker Ings, back after a month-long absence due to a leg issue, was involved in all three Saints goals to inspire the hosts to a first home league success in three months.
Nathan Redmond volleyed home the second-half winner after Ings had sparked the dramatic turnaround by setting up Stuart Armstrong’s goal and then equalising before the break with a fine individual effort.
Sean Dyche’s Clarets were seemingly in complete control with just half an hour gone at St Mary’s courtesy of Chris Wood’s penalty and a powerful finish from Matej Vydra.
PA Media