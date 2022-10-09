Arsenal flex muscles as Liverpool’s worries deepen – 5 things we learned

Arsenal produced a fine display to see off Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium and return to the top of the Premier League on Sunday after Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton had seen them take pole position.

Leicester slumped to defeat again to remain in the bottom three, while Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark with his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win at Everton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from all the weekend’s action.

Gunners march on as Liverpool falter again

Arsenal laid down another marker as they battled to a hard-earned 3-2 win over Liverpool, regaining top spot from Manchester City. It is now just one defeat all season – and with no draws – for Mikel Arteta’s emerging side, who continue to answer the toughest of questions and have given Gunners fans genuine hope they can mount a sustained title challenge. For Liverpool supporters, though, another league defeat leaves them 14 points off the pace and looking anything but contenders.

Ronaldo makes more history

After looking to move on from last weekend’s derby demolition by neighbours City, Erik ten Hag’s side got back on track with a Europa League win at Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night. Cristiano Ronaldo spurned the opportunity to chalk up yet another impressive personal milestone in Cyprus when he struck a post with a chance he usually would calmly dispatch. However, any suggestions Ronaldo’s eye had been taken off the ball by continued speculation over his future were swiftly dispelled just before the break at Goodison Park when, having come off the bench, he coolly slotted in club goal number 700.

City not just all about Erling

Manchester City coasted past Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to keep the pressure on at the top of the table. All of the pre-match hype had been about how many goals Erling Haaland would chalk up, having scored back-to-back hat-tricks in his last two home Premier League games. In the end, one was all the Norway frontman added to his tally – which now stands at 20 for City in all competitions. But when you have the likes of Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez also ready to weigh in with goals, opposition defences cannot just keep an eye on where the prolific Norwegian might pop up next.

Potter up to his old tricks

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has made a positive first impression (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Pressure back on Rodgers

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saw his side throw away the lead as they lost at Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saw his side throw away the lead as they lost at Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

No sooner had under-fire Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers allowed himself to hope his team had turned a corner with a morale-boosting 4-0 win over East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday night, then the bubble burst with a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth – and after having taken the lead. Rodgers remains defiant he is the right man to take the club forward, but how much longer the owners give him, with fans already restless, remains to be seen.