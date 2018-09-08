Arsenal defend Santi Cazorla's medical treatment after midfielder says he should have returned to Spain earlier

Arsenal have defended the treatment of Santi Cazorla after the Spanish midfielder revealed the mistakes that were made in his recovery from the horror injury that ruled him out for 636 days.

Arsenal have defended the treatment of Santi Cazorla after the Spanish midfielder revealed the mistakes that were made in his recovery from the horror injury that ruled him out for 636 days.

Cazorla, who left the club for Villarreal this summer, feared that his right leg could be amputated as a result of a bacterial infection that ate away at his Achilles tendon and ankle bone.

In a recent interview, Cazorla said the bone on his ankle became like “Plasticine” and that his doctor “could put his finger in it”.

The 33-year-old has said he does not point the finger of blame at anyone for his treatment, but added that doctors in the UK had “never taken responsibility” for his troubles, saying the bacterial infection was not properly treated.

In a statement, Arsenal said they had sent the midfielder to see “world renowned specialists” as part of his recovery process. The club also offered Cazorla a one-year contract extension because they believed he would return to match fitness in north London.

Speaking to the Guardian, Cazorla said: “There have been people who maybe did not act the right way – maybe I would not have had to go through half these problems – but I am the one who decides who to work with, where, how. I could blame people but in the end it’s me. I should have come to Spain the first day.”

Cazorla has undergone 10 operations and an ankle skin graft as a result of the injury, which he first suffered in September 2013 when playing for Spain. “There are bits of me in places where there shouldn’t be,” Cazorla said. “I am like a jigsaw puzzle.”

The midfielder played his last game for Arsenal in October 2016 but has started all three of Villarreal’s matches this season.

In a statement, an Arsenal spokesman said: “This was a complex medical situation. We worked with world renowned specialists as part of his treatment to get him back playing for us.

“We also offered him another year’s contract in the belief he would get back to full fitness. Ultimately everyone at Arsenal is delighted to see Santi back in action and we wish him and his family well for the future.

Online Editors