Emile Smith Rowe netted his first senior goal as Arsenal completed the second win of their Europa League Group E campaign by toppling Qarabag 3-0 in Baku.

Arsenal cruise to victory in the Europa League as Emile Smith Rowe makes his mark in Azerbaijan

Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent the Gunners ahead in the fifth minute by bundling the ball home from close range.

Mahir Madatov had a goal disallowed for offside and shortly after Smith Rowe celebrated his first European start by sliding in his side's second before Matteo Guendouzi completed the rout.

Ten-man Celtic surrendered a third-minute lead clinched through Odsonne Edouard to fall to a 3-1 defeat to Salzburg.

Munas Dabbur and Takumi Minamino were on target in the space of six second-half minutes to seize the lead before Dabbur added another from the penalty spot following James Forrest's red card to preserve the Austrians' perfect start to Group B.

AC Milan hit back after trailing early to dispatch Olympiakos 3-1 at the San Siro.

Miguel Guerrero grabbed a shock lead for the visitors only for the Italian giants to run amok with a brace by Patrick Cutrone and one from Gonzalo Higuain.

Bayer Leverkusen fought back from a goal down to seal a 4-2 victory over AEK Larnaca at the BayArena.

The German club swatted aside their poor form in the Bundesliga to overhaul Ivan Trickovski's opener through strikes by Kai Havertz, Lucas Alario (two) and Julian Brandt, with Dimitris Raspas notching a second for the Cypriots.

RB Leipzig posted the first win of their Group B campaign by prevailing 3-1 at Rosenborg courtesy of goals by Jean-Kevin Augustin, Ibrahima Konate and Matheus Cunha.

FC Zurich overcame Ludogorets 1-0 through a late effort from Victor Palsson while Aleksandr Kokorin pounced in similar circumstances to propel Zenit St Petersburg to victory over Slavia Prague by the same scoreline.

Khazhak champions Astana scored second-half goals through Baktiyor Zainutdinov and Marin Tomasov to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over Rennes at Astana Arena.

Toni Sanabria, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Tello propelled Real Betis to a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg minnows Dudelange, while Fredy Montero and Jovane Cabral pounced in injury time to give Sporting Lisbon a 2-1 victory over Vorskla.

Dinamo Zagreb won 2-0 at 10-man Anderlecht and Fenerbahce swatted aside Spartak Trnava 2-0 thanks to an Islam Slimani brace.

