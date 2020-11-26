Arsenal confirm limited return of fans to Emirates for Europa League tie in December

A general view of the stadium prior to the Europa League Group B match between Arsenal and Dundalk at the Emirates Stadium in London, England lat month. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Arsenal will be the first Premier League club to welcome fans in for a competitive fixture since March after confirming 2,000 spectators will be allowed in for their Europa League match against Rapid Vienna next Thursday.

The Gunners learned on Thursday that the Emirates Stadium is in tier two of the Government's new regionalised approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic, and will now be able to welcome fans in for the clash with the Austrian side.

A club statement read: "It's been almost nine long months since we had fans in attendance at Emirates Stadium and our matches have simply not been the same without you.

"While we appreciate that reduced capacity matches will be far from being 'back to normal', we can't wait to welcome our fans back home for what will be a historic moment for the club."

West Ham’s home match against Manchester United is set to be the first Premier League game with fans in attendance since March, after the Premier League announced it will take place on December 5.

Online Editors