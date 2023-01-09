Arsenal appoint ‘Tekkers Guru’ Hussein Isa in role of attacking-phase coach

Hussein Isa is expected to work as an attacking phase coach with both the Gunners’ first-team squad and academy talents (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal have appointed Hussein Isa to the role of an attacking-phase coach which he will take up in the summer, the PA news agency understands.

Isa, who spent time with QPR and Tottenham as a youngster, is known as ‘Tekkers Guru’ from his online following for exhibition skills and free-kicks.

The 34-year-old coach has represented England at futsal as well as playing for non-league side Hashtag United.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

It is understood Isa will take up his position with Arsenal ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Isa is expected to work as an attacking-phase coach with both the Gunners’ first-team squad and academy talents, focusing on technical aspects of their game such as touch, shooting and heading.

Mikel Arteta’s squad are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and head to Sky Bet League One Oxford for their FA Cup third-round tie on Monday night.