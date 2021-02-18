Arsenal and Leicester settle for draws as Rangers claim dramatic late win in Europa League

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after equalising during the Europa League Round of 32 first leg draw with Benfica at Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Bukayo Saka earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw against Benfica in their Europa League laat-32 first leg tie that was switched to the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Saka levelled for the Gunners two minutes after Benfica had taken a second-half lead through Pizzi's penalty after Emile Smith Rowe had handled.

Leicester held firm after coming under concerted second-half pressure to draw 0-0 against Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic capital.

Milan Pavkov's stoppage-time header rescued a 2-2 home draw for Red Star Belgrade against AC Milan.

Guelor Kanga converted a second-half penalty for Red Star after Radovan Pankov's own goal just before the interval had given Milan the lead.

Theo Hernandez put the Italians back in front from the penalty spot and although Belgrade defender Milan Rodic saw red for his second booking, Pavkov struck in the third minute of added time.

Bayer Leverkusen slipped to an agonising 4-3 defeat in Bern after fighting back from three goals down to draw level against Young Boys.

The Swiss side raced into a 3-0 half-time lead lead through Christian Fassnacht, Jordan Siebatcheu and Meschak Elia, but Patrik Schick struck twice in three minutes soon after the restart and Moussa Diaby made it 3-3.

But Young Boys' French striker Siebatcheu popped up with an 89th-minute winner.

Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb appear favourites to progress after winning 3-2 against Krasnodar in Russia, while PSV Eindhoven must overhaul a two-goal deficit in the return leg if they are to progress after losing 4-2 to Olympiacos in Greece.

Roma will start their return leg against Braga with a healthy advantage after winning 2-0 in Portugal and Club Brugge drew 1-1 in Ukraine against Dynamo Kiev.

In the late kick-offs, Rangers sealed a thrilling 4-3 win against Royal Antwerp in Belgium thanks to late goals from Ryan Kent and Borna Barisic.

Rangers opened the scoring through Joe Aribo, but the Belgians hit back before half-time through Felipe Avenatti and Lior Refaelov's penalty.

Barisic levelled it up for Steven Gerrard's side from the spot before Antwerp regained the lead through Martin Hongla.

Kent made it 3-3 with seven minutes left and Barisic converted his second penalty after Abdoulaye Seck had been sent off for deliberate handball.

Villarreal won 2-0 against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria thanks to headers either side of half-time from Paco Alcacer and Fernando Nino.

Granada took charge of their tie against Napoli after first-half goals from Yangel Herrera and Kenedy secured them a 2-0 home win.

Ajax struck twice in the closing stages to win 2-1 in Lille, who led through Timothy Weah's second-half effort.

Dusan Tadic equalised for Ajax from the penalty spot in the 87th minute and Brian Brobbey grabbed the winner two minutes later.

Molde twice hit back from two goals down to draw 3-3 at home against Hoffenheim, while Maccabi Tel Aviv face an uphill task after losing 2-0 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

