Arsenal and Leicester reach Europa knock-out stage as Celtic crash out

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates with teammates, after scoring the first goal of the game against Molde, during the Europa League Group B match at Aker Stadium in Molde

Jamie Vardy fired a stoppage-time equaliser to ensure Leicester's progress to the knockout stage of the Europa League in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Braga.

The Foxes came from behind three times to draw, with goals from Harvey Barnes, Luke Thomas and Vardy.

In the same group as Leicester, Group G, Zorya Luhansk beat AEK Athens 3-0.

Nicolas Pepe scored the opener to help Arsenal win by the same scoreline in Molde and secure qualification to the knockout stages. Teenage forward Folarin Balogun netted his first senior goal after Reiss Nelson had doubled the Gunners' lead.

Jonathan Bamba struck the equaliser for Lille as they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in Group H.

Celtic crashed out of the Europa League with two games remaining after a heavy 4-1 defeat at Sparta Prague.

The result leaves Neil Lennon's side with just one point from their four group games, with just two wins from their last nine matches in all competitions.

Odsonne Edouard scored the opener for Celtic before Prague hit back, David Hancko levelling before Lukas Julis struck twice while substitute Srdjan Plavsic added a fourth in added time.

In Group I, Sivasspor secured a 3-2 away win at Qarabag while Maccabi Tel Aviv settled for a 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

Young Boys recorded a 1-0 win over CSKA Sofia in Group A, while in Group J, Royal Antwerp beat LASK 2-0.

In Group K, CSKA Moscow played out a goalless draw with Feyenoord as Dinamo Zagreb won 3-0 over Wolfsberg.

Hoffenheim secured a 2-0 away victory at Slovan Liberec while Red Star Belgrade beat Gent 2-0 in Group L.

