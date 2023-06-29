Arsenal agree €115m deal with West Ham for Declan Rice

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United after agreeing a fee of more than £100 million (€115m), and they will not stop there in their attempts to build a side capable of ending Manchester City’s dominance of the Premier League.

Arsenal are now in advanced talks with West Ham over the signing of Rice after City decided to withdraw from the race instead of matching the London club’s enormous offer of £100m plus £5m in add-ons.

And the capture of Rice, if a club-record deal can be finalised as is now expected, will not represent the end of Arsenal’s efforts to reconstruct their midfield this summer.

With Granit Xhaka set to depart and Thomas Partey potentially also leaving the club, it is understood that Arsenal have been exploring midfield options to sign alongside Rice before next season.

Arsenal are also working on a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who is expected to cost in the region of £40m (€46), and last night also announced the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65m (€75m) deal.

It is therefore possible the club could have committed to spend more than £200m (€230m) on new players before the start of pre-season, in a move that will be regarded as a significant statement of their intent and another show of faith in the coaching ability of Mikel Arteta.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 29th June

With such an outlay planned so early in the window, the pursuit of another midfield player is likely to depend on outgoings and how much Arsenal are able to generate through sales in the coming weeks.

If deals for Rice (pictured) and Timber can be finalised in the coming days, it is expected that Arsenal’s attention would then shift to selling players such as Partey, Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney.

Xhaka is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen for around £13m (€15m) and the likes of Rob Holding, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Charlie Patino, Cedric Soares and Auston Trusty could also potentially leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

West Ham are now willing to sell to Arsenal for the proposed total fee of £105m (€121m) but there are still disagreements over the structure of Arsenal’s payments. West Ham want more of the money to be paid in the near future, rather than spread over five years. The structuring of the deal represents the final hurdle for Arsenal to overcome.

Including add-ons, Rice would become the second most expensive British player of all time, behind Jude Bellingham, whose move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund could be worth £115m (€133m) if add-ons are achieved, on top of an initial fee of £88.5m (€102.5m).