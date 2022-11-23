Argentina defeat spells trouble for World Cup organisers

In this Qatar World Cup, even the so-called fairytale results come with a twist.

Saudi Arabia’s seismic defeat of Argentina is a contender for the biggest shock in the history of the competition. You could say it was one for the locals and, naturally, it has caused a stir in the region.

Images emerged of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad draping a Saudi flag around his shoulders, a significant event seeing as the two countries have been engaged in a long standing conflict around power and influence that reached a peak in 2017 when there was a Saudi led blockade on their neighbours.

At Sunday’s opening match, it was noted that FIFA president Gianni Infantino was sandwiched between the emir of Qatar and Saudi’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

That’s football for you; the uniting force that can bring people together, even if those people just happen to be the leaders of oil rich undemocratic regimes.

In the emotional aftermath, Saudi news agencies reported that the unlikely win has led to a state directive for a public holiday that will extend to all employees in public and private sectors.

We do not know if this will mean that executions shut down for the day; reports earlier this week of 12 beheadings by sword in the space of just 10 days means the Saudis are on course for a record breaking year in that regard.

This is the point where FIFA intervene and say we should focus on the football. But it’s for that very reason that the incredible outcome of yesterday’s opening match is actually a bit of a disaster for the organisers.

If Monday was about the ‘One Love’ armbands, the Wales fans being forced to remove rainbow bucket hats, and all of the noise surrounding it, yesterday was the opportunity for Lionel Messi and Argentina to take the stage.

They succeeded in an unexpected way, and it was impossible not to get caught up in the drama of a thrilling second half where the desperation of Lionel Scaloni’s side was captivating. Saudi’s players earned their win.

But it’s hardly a stretch to suggest that the 2022 committee would have preferred if a big European side was on the receiving end. In the search for colour in a renewal that is down on the usual footfall and festival style atmosphere, Argentina are the only guaranteed banker.

It was evident upon arrival in the country on Monday evening. Messi jerseys were to the fore at the baggage belts around the international airport. The Argentina fans arriving from various destinations. Pockets of them were visible around the city on a first stroll around Doha, delivering exactly the type of vox pop situations that local TV stations crave.

On the eve of the match, Qatari’s main TV news featured a roving reporter on the ground being mobbed by a group of rowdy South Americans chanting about Messi. They threw back to studio, where a happy presenter jubilantly asked their man on the ground to look for more. Sure enough, another band of Argentines emerged to take over the screen. They’re easily found, whereas supporters of other nations have stayed away.

It’s a recurring theme of the controversy around this World Cup. Outrage has effectively been restricted to western Europe and Australia, with dissenting voices in a minority elsewhere. Canada’s press briefing ahead of their opener with Belgium featured no reference to the wider backdrop.

By contrast, Belgium’s Jan Vertonghen told Belgian press that he was afraid to say something in case it prevented him from playing in the game. The German Football Association (DFB) have been examining the legalities of sanctions for the ‘One Love’ armband.

Germany normally travel in strength to tournaments, but fans of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been to the fore in urging boycotts. For all that they have received grief for backing down on the armband stance, it’s clear that it will remain central to the discourse around the England side.

With Argentina, there is no prospect of the politics deflecting from the football; South America has its own issues in this regard – especially around a World Cup – so taking a stand on Qatar doesn’t register on the consciousness.

That’s why a deep run into the competition for La Albiceleste would be ideal for the embattled governing body. Messi may play for Qatari funded PSG and have a gig as a Saudi ambassador, but the personal angle of his search for the trophy is still one that a lot of the competition critics would get behind. The perfect distraction.

It’s not just Argentina fans that are walking around with a Messi shirt on their back. A good portion of the ‘neutrals’ visible around the place appear to have adopted Argentina too. With a long unbeaten run under their belts and a kind group on paper, they were viewed as a certainty to stick around and fill some of the awkward silences. Early elimination would be a bigger blow than the host nation’s struggles.