| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Argentina defeat spells trouble for World Cup organisers

Daniel McDonnell

Embattled hosts are banking on a title tilt from Lionel Messi and his travelling fans 

Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia. Photo: PA/Reuters Expand
Salem Al-Dawsari's winner against Argentina has turned Group C upside-down Expand

Close

Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia. Photo: PA/Reuters

Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia. Photo: PA/Reuters

Salem Al-Dawsari's winner against Argentina has turned Group C upside-down

Salem Al-Dawsari's winner against Argentina has turned Group C upside-down

/

Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia. Photo: PA/Reuters

In this Qatar World Cup, even the so-called fairytale results come with a twist.

Saudi Arabia’s seismic defeat of Argentina is a contender for the biggest shock in the history of the competition. You could say it was one for the locals and, naturally, it has caused a stir in the region.

Related topics

More On World Cup 2022

Most Watched

Privacy