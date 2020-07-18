Apprentice outwits master as Aubameyang double sends Arsenal into Cup final

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a brace as Arsenal beat holders Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final.
Pep Guardiola's City were heavy favourites to win this semi-final and reach yet another final - but they squandered both possession and chances as Aubameyang struck in either half to secure a 2-0 win for the Gunners.
The record winners of this competition, Arsenal will now be looking to lift the FA cup for a 14th time when they face either Chelsea or Manchester United in the final on August 1.
Arsenal had lost their last seven games against City but who better than Guardiola's former assistant to concoct a blueprint to turn the tide?
Arsenal's last victory in this fixture was the FA Cup semi-final meeting in 2017 - but Mikel Arteta's side are now made of sterner stuff.
A win over Premier League champions Liverpool on Wednesday night proved set them up for this contest - but instead of being gifted their goals by defensive errors, Aubameyang's unerring finishing in his first appearance in the competition this season proved to be the difference.
The game had started as expected, with City in control of possession and an Arsenal defence looking nervy.
Dani Ceballos was robbed of possession inside his own half, leading to Raheem Sterling's low cross being cleared awkwardly behind by Kieran Tierney.
Shkodran Mustafi was the next to lose the ball - this time just yards from his own goal, although Sterling could not take advantage.
Despite seeing so little of the ball in the opening stages, Aubameyang should have put Arteta's side ahead. The Arsenal captain was played onside by Laporte as he collected David Luiz's delivery but shot straight at Ederson.