Aoife Mannion, Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan look set to lose out for World Cup

Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell seem destined to lose their respective World Cup fitness battles, with separate sources close to both the FAI and the squad saying that Ireland boss Vera Pauw will omit the defensive duo from her squad when it is announced at around 10am this morning.

It also seems likely that Cavan striker Leanne Kiernan will miss out, having spent most of the season on the sidelines with an ankle injury sustained on the opening day of the campaign, and apparently not doing enough in 45 minutes against Zambia last week to impress the Dutch coach.

Mannion returned to Manchester United’s training ground in Carrington this week and had posted a picture of an Aer Lingus plane on social media, but it seems she will have to wait for her first competitive appearance in green.

Campbell left the team’s UCD base last weekend as Pauw reported that the player was undergoing return to play protocols, after a lengthy lay-off since being released by Liverpool.

Pauw will outline her decisions to a variety of media outlets at 11am in UCD this morning, including the selection of three stand-by players, believed to include a fourth goalkeeper, as well as one-time regular starter Jamie Finn.

Pauw can swap out a potentially injured player before their opening World Cup fixture, against co-tournament hosts, Australia, in Sydney on July 20th, a game FIFA confirmed yesterday had sold all of its 83,500 available tickets.