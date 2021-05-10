Aoibheann Clancy double keeps Wexford Youths in title hunt

Two goals from Aoibheann Clancy were the highlight of Wexford Youths’ 3-1 win over Cork City as second-placed Youths ensured that they stay among the title contenders.

Clancy got things started with an early goal before Sinead Taylor doubled their lead, but the goal of the game went to Cork’s Sarah McKevitt when she fired in from distance.

This was another disappointing result for Cork, who are without a win after six games.

Meanwhile, fortune favoured DLR and Shauna Carroll at the UCD Bowl when the winger’s cross from the left managed to bounce over the line and hand them a 1-0 win over Bohemians.

It was the dying minutes of the first period when Carroll swung the ball across and Bohs ’keeper Niamh Coombes dropped it under pressure to give DLR a lead that they refused to give up.

Peamount United kept their perfect start to the campaign going with a 6-0 victory over Athlone Town, but it was Athlone’s goalkeeper Abbiegayle Royanne who put in the most impressive performance and deserves credit for keeping her side just 1-0 behind by half-time.

The attacking prowess of Shelbourne helped them stay in the title chase with a 5-0 win at Treaty United.

Airtricity National League

Results – Cork City 1-3 Wexford Youths; DLR Waves 1-0 Bohemians; Treaty United 0-5 Shelbourne; Peamount United 6-0 Athlone Town

P W D L Pts

Peamount 5 5 0 0 15

Wexford Yths 6 4 1 1 13

Shelbourne 5 4 0 1 12

DLR Waves 5 3 1 1 10

Galway 5 2 1 2 7

Bohemians 5 1 1 3 4

Cork City 6 0 3 3 3

Athlone Town 5 0 2 3 2

Treaty Utd 6 0 1 5 1