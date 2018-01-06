Anyone disrespecting the Cup should remember football is about trophies

There must be times when supporters of Premier League clubs in mid-table and below contemplate a difficult question: “What is the point?”

Why go to a football match? To be entertained, presumably? Because you believe your side will score a few goals, beat the opponent and win a trophy in your lifetime?

The more the Premier League has evolved, and the more cash coming into the game, the less sure I am enough top-flight clubs are using their wealth to win honours. Cup dreams are being killed by the idea that avoiding relegation is the chief ambition. And what does that get you? In some cases the chance to relive the same season on a loop, cup ambitions at best secondary or at worst of no consideration at all.

The emotion which now dominates when taking on the big six is fear; fear of a heavy defeat, fear of being plunged into a relegation battle; fear of the sack; fear of losing TV revenue. The broadcasting deal has made English football the wealthiest in the world. This gives our clubs a chance to be more ambitious – to afford more creative players.

When the next Deloitte money league table is published this month Premier League clubs will dominate the top 40 – and not just the top six. There were no Dutch or Portuguese clubs in the top 20 last year. Despite this there are too many Premier League games where the sole aim when playing the top sides is to defend, kill the spectacle and hopefully nick a goal from set-pieces. It is making many of those fixtures too repetitive.

I know fans of some clubs prefer life in the lower divisions compared to when they were in the Premier League. There is greater certainty of watching their team play attacking football, pushing for the points to secure promotion or a play-off. There is more tactical variation, sometimes defending doggedly and on other occasions pouring men forward. Life at the top has become dreary existence for too many fans of clubs whose idea of success differs from those running their club.

I railed against this Premier League trend after Newcastle’s recent loss to Manchester City, but felt the same when seeing Everton fail to have a shot on target against Chelsea, and when Stoke effectively waved the white flag at Stamford Bridge – although in their case Mark Hughes’ team selection was more understandable given the fixture schedule.

I appreciate the tactical merits – sometimes the necessity – of setting up a team to play cautiously. I also realise such an approach can be a means to an end until a manager evolves his team, purchases more attacking players and changes the style.

Distaste I would never argue against prioritising clean sheets. The problem for me is we now have too many teams playing the same way against the top six. My distaste for the fashion of unambitious Premier League football pales into insignificance when I see the attitude the same clubs take to the FA Cup, a competition in which every top-flight club enters the third round with a chance. Those below the top six are most guilty of undermining the competition. I know some chairmen actively encourage their manager to forget about the cups.

Recent years have seen the biggest clubs criticised for their ambivalent attitude to the FA Cup, especially in the early rounds. But since 1991, there have been only three years when Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal or Liverpool failed to win it.

Apologists for FA Cup rotation will argue Wigan won it in 2013 but went down, demonstrating it is foolish to progress. Did they go suffer because of the cup? Ask any Wigan fan if they would swap that Wembley win for five more years struggling in the top division. I would be genuinely interested in their response. It certainly did the reputation of Roberto Martinez (below) no harm. He was appointed Everton manager on the back of it. I don’t buy the idea the fixture schedule undermined Wigan’s survival chances, or that of Aston Villa when they made the final in 2015. Winning cup games can sometimes bring momentum that will help rather than hinder in the league.

If West Bromwich Albion end their winless drought this weekend, surely their players will feel more confident on Premier League duty next weekend? You must play six extra games to win the trophy. Those who went out early in the League Cup, where players are also rested, would end up playing between 45 and 50 games this season (depending on replays) if they reached the FA Cup Final. They rarely play midweek. Are their players so unfit and so incapable of coping with this schedule?

The Champions League clubs play nearer 60 games and build their squad accordingly. They have better players, but there is no reason they should be fitter. There is no justification for the clubs outside of Europe to take the same approach. Their attitude is making it easier for the bigger clubs to progress despite the changes they make. I accept the festive schedule does not help the clubs – there are too many games around the third round – but this is a problem which extends into later rounds, too. I would ask Premier League chairmen and managers justifying mass changes today, what is the worst that could happen if you treat the FA Cup with more respect and play a few extra fixtures this season?

If your club goes down, does the sky really cave in financially? Yes, the rewards are vast, but should clubs not be run in such a way to legislate for the possibility of going down? Three have got to go. It should be a disappointment rather than catastrophe. Would you not trust your manager and players to perform better in a lower division, using the parachute payments sensibly to return stronger? Look at Burnley, one of the few clubs who appear to have taken a rational approach when relegated three years ago. They stood by Sean Dyche, returned immediately and now sit comfortably this season. Not many do this, but not many keep their manager after relegation.

Lesson Plenty of others should learn the lesson. The FA Cup has undergone changes to help protect it, reducing the number of replays for example. I would scrap replays entirely. But for all the calls for reform, there is an immovable fact which should ensure it is always taken seriously by every club.

It is a trophy. Football, for as long as I have loved it, played it and watched it, is about winning trophies. The sooner those handing in the team sheets today remember this, and get back in touch with how they felt as supporters when seeing their side on an extended cup run, the better. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

