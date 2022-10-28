Antony inspires battle of Cavalier versus Roundhead

When Antony did his thing, rolling the ball round his feet as he pirouetted through 720 degrees, the reaction inside Old Trafford and on many a sofa was the same. There were smiles aplenty. Sure, the Brazilian undermined his flourish by then immediately passing the ball into touch.

For some of us it was a moment of delight. Brief, forgettable, unnecessary, sure, but entertainment nonetheless, the football equivalent of a singer hitting the high note, or the lead guitarist running up and down his fretboard: the kind of exhibition that makes you realise quite how accomplished those on stage really are.

How wrong we were to be grinning. According to Paul Scholes, summarising at half-time for BT Sport, there was nothing joyful about Antony’s effort. It was a silly bit of extravagance, the ultimate in pointless showboating, a piece of preposterous self-indulgence.

And Scholes was not alone. There were plenty quick to point out that Manchester United had yet to score at the time of his intervention, they were struggling to break down stubborn opposition, for him to behave as if he were performing at a freestyle exhibition on Copacabana beach was unforgivable.

Erik ten Hag, his manager, appeared to agree. The cameras picked him out in the dugout shaking his head. When Antony did not appear for the second half, we could all agree on the reason. Yet some of us still enjoyed it.

English football has long been split between the cavalier and the roundhead. When, this season, Antony’s compatriot, Tottenham’s Richarlison, did some keepy-uppies at Nottingham Forest, the reaction was split. As many people seemed to derive pleasure from the manner Brennan Johnson deposited him on the turf as from his demonstration of skill. Indeed, many a former player-turned-pundit reckoned Johnson’s thumping tackle proper retribution: Jermaine Pennant described his keepy-uppy as “cheap, ugly and horrible”.

For those who value effort above all things, there is something more than suspicious about flicks and flourishes, an act deserving of swift punishment, either in the form of the manager removing the player from the field of play, or an opponent delivering judgment by stud.

We laud and applaud a magnificent dribble, then call a bit of keepy-uppy “disrespectful”. We claim to admire Brazilian skill, then sneer when it is exhibited in our stadiums.

Sure, context matters. Richarlison was wasting time at the end of a comfortable away victory, while Antony messed up his spinning masterclass by overhitting his subsequent pass.

But surely we want players to try things, to draw us to the edge of our seats by the application of ability. Yes, it went a bit awry for Antony, but next time it might lead to something glorious. That is, if there is a next time.

