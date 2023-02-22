Antony and Harry Maguire back for United but Anthony Martial still out

Antony and Harry Maguire, who Erik ten Hag expects to have back for Manchester United's Europa League clash against Barcelona.

Antony has not played since the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on February 4 and Maguire missed Sunday's 3-0 win against Leicester with a minor knock.

However, Ten Hag says Anthony Martial - who has only played 14 times in all competitions this season - remains absent.

"We still have the training to go, but I expect Harry Maguire and Antony dos Santos available," Ten Hag said.

"Anthony Martial is not available. He's back, back on the pitch, not back in the team training so we wait for that."

The Europa League knockout play-off is poised at 2-2 after a chaotic first leg at the Nou Camp, with Ten Hag saying United need to be at their very best to knock out Barcelona.

"It's not about credit, it's about trophies," he said. "We have the opportunity, but the first focus point is always the next game and in that league we can't win the trophy this week.

"We have to go from game and game with the focus, but especially we have to keep in the same mindset that every day we want to give a better version of ourselves.

"We are sure when you face such big teams as Barcelona you have to play your best, otherwise you don't have a chance.

"We want to get through, to go to the next round, so tomorrow, really, we have to give the best performance from this season.

"We believe in it, we're looking forward to it, so it gives a lot of energy."