Sport Soccer

Tuesday 30 April 2019

Antonio Rudiger will miss conclusion to Chelsea campaign

Andreas Christensen is likely to deputise for the German defender.

Antonio Rudiger, centre, limps out of Chelsea’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antonio Rudiger, centre, limps out of Chelsea’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Nick Purewal, Press Association Sport

Antonio Rudiger will miss the rest of Chelsea’s season due to a knee injury.

The Germany defender is now due to have an operation in Italy, having limped out of the Blues’ 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

Rudiger’s loss, confirmed by the club on Tuesday, will prove a blow to Chelsea’s bid for both a top-four Premier League finish and Europa League glory.

ipanews_da31d2bf-d723-4e7d-9a41-8aa6a7612f2d_embedded240000616
Antonio Rudiger, pictured, will miss the rest of Chelsea’s season with a knee injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Fourth-placed Chelsea sit two points ahead of Arsenal with two league games to play, with the London rivals going head-to-head for the final Champions League qualification berth.

The Blues will face Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg before hosting Watford on Sunday in their final home league game of the campaign. Maurizio Sarri’s men will take on Eintracht in the return leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday week, before closing their domestic season with a trip to Leicester.

But now they must do so without key centre back Rudiger, with his absence likely to be covered by Andreas Christensen.

Coming Soon: Independent.ie's new GAA newsletter. Sign up here

Press Association

The Left Wing: Jack Conan on Toulouse win, Leinster's drive for five and his rugby journey

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport